ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Duke of Sussex ‘can’t wait’ to take his children to future Invictus Games

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkV8G_0fE37zEb00

The Duke of Sussex has said he “can’t wait” to take his children to the Invictus Games in the future.

Harry, who founded the event for injured servicemen and women in 2014, has been attending this year’s games in The Hague, The Netherlands, with the Duchess of Sussex.

It was their first public appearance together on this side of the Atlantic in two years.

Speaking to People magazine, the duke, 37, said he was a “proud papa” after 10-month-old Lilibet took her first steps a few days ago, and “can’t wait” to take her and Archie, two, to future events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTWgR_0fE37zEb00
The Duke of Sussex during the swimming at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” he said.

“I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too,” he added.

“Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him.

“Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”

Harry also told the magazine becoming a parent had added “another emotional layer” to his view of the games, as he thought about his own desire to leave the army before starting a family, to spare them the “heartache” of separation and the fear of him coming home injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sKEi_0fE37zEb00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things.

“I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.”

The duke himself served two tours in Afghanistan, including as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Harry also said that to have Meghan by his side at this year’s games “means everything”, after making their first public appearance together at the Toronto games in 2017.

The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US for a new life of personal and financial freedom.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invictus Games#Uk
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Country
Netherlands
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Tiffany Watson shares heartbreaking scan photo and snaps in hospital bed after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks - as she thanks fans for overwhelming support

Tiffany Watson shared a heartbreaking scan photo and snaps from hospital after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks last year. The Made In Chelsea star, 28, also thanked fans for their support in the emotional post - days after detailing her pregnancy loss agony on the E4 show.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Families of missing sailors seek answers about warship as Russia denies attack

The families of Russian servicemen are desperately searching for their sons who they said served on the Moska warship prior to its sinking. It took the Russian military more than a week to acknowledge that one serviceman died and 27 dozen others were missing after the ship – one of its flagship cruisers – sank in the Black Sea, reportedly the result of a Ukrainian missiles strike.
MILITARY
newschain

Pictures released of laughing Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday

Prince Louis has been photographed barefoot, laughing and ready for a game of beach cricket in a series of images taken to mark his fourth birthday. The young royal has been snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying himself in the dunes of Norfolk, which are a popular attraction for tourists who flock to the county each summer.
WORLD
The Guardian

The vision collector: the man who used dreams and premonitions to predict the future

On the morning of 21 October 1966, a dark, glistening wave of coal waste burst out of the hillside above the Welsh village of Aberfan and poured down. People later compared the roar of the collapsing mine tip to a low-flying jet aircraft or thunder or a runaway train. At first, sheep, hedges, cattle, a farmhouse with three people inside were smothered. Then the wave reached Pantglas junior school and Pantglas county secondary school, burying the former, which was full of children answering the register. One hundred and forty-four people were killed by the tip slide in Aberfan, 116 of them children, mostly between the ages of seven and 10.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

London Irish end winless run with rout of Newcastle

London Irish recorded a first win in five games as they beat Newcastle Falcons 42-14 at Kingston Park on Friday evening. A bonus point was secured inside the opening half thanks to the inspired Paddy Jackson, who was flawless with the boot as he dictated the tempo and play, and tries from Kyle Rowe, Albert Tuisue, Agustin Creevy and Oliver Hassell-Collins.
WORLD
newschain

What the papers say – April 23

Pressure on the Prime Minister and a bomb threat against England footballer Harry Maguire feature on the national papers. The Guardian and the i weekend report Boris Johnson’s position is in danger over partygate, as the threat of more fines hangs over him. The story is also covered by...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy