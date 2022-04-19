ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

DOJ: Man living in halfway house enticed 13-year-old

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man who was placed in a halfway house for a previous child porn conviction now faces 10 years to life in prison after allegedly showing his genitals to a 13-year-old.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reports Robert Dale Eady, 55, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Eady was placed in a St. Albans halfway house to finish a 15-year sentence for a child pornography conviction in 2009.

During Eady’s stay at the halfway house, he allegedly befriended a 13-year-old boy who lived nearby. Eady allegedly started messaging and calling the boy. He admitted he persuaded the boy to show his genitals during a video call. Eady allegedly also showed the boy his genitals.

Eady is scheduled for sentencing on July 20. He faces 10 years to life in prison. Eady will also have to register as a sex offender.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit the DOJ’s website .

PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
