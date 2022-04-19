Former priest who did time for molestation busted for DUI, vehicular manslaughter

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A former priest who served time in prison for molestation has been arrested in Rossmoor for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. Stephen M. Kiesle was among 45 clergy members to be “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors, the Catholic Diocese of Oakland said back in February 2019 .

Kiesle was ordained for the Diocese of Oakland in May of 1972 and removed from the Ministry in July of 1978 for abuse that occurred in the 1970s. He was Laicized in February of 1987. According to a statement from the Walnut Creek Police Department , Kiesle was driving his vehicle on Sunday when he collided with two pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk near Tice Creek Drive near Fairlawn Court in the Rossmoor community.

When officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and a female pedestrian with minor injuries. The vehicle was on its side and the sole occupant, a male driver later identified as Kiesle, was trapped inside with minor injuries. First responders performed life saving measures on the male pedestrian prior to transporting him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kiesle, 75, of Walnut Creek, was extricated from his vehicle. He was later arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and remains in custody on $250,000 bail. The case is pending review by the District Attorney.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case if urged to contact the Walnut Creek PD Dispatch at (925) 935-6400.

