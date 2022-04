2022 is shaping up to be a year of weather we won't forget anytime soon. For the second time in less than a month, Lubbock set a new daily record for high temperature. On Wednesday, a new record high temperature was recorded for the date of April 20th. 94 degrees was recorded at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport at 5:15 p.m. The high of 94 broke the previous record for the date of April 20th: 93 degrees, set over 95 years ago in 1925.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO