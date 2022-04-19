ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps keep rising for Friday night

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are expected to continue to rise from Friday morning all the way into Saturday. Rain and clouds will likely stunt the temps and...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Saturday evening storms: What to expect

We're continuing with an Alert Day status for Saturday. The late afternoon into evening is the timeframe to watch. There are two clusters possible in the timeframe. A few spotty bubblings are possible in the afternoon, as early as 2 PM, but this activity isn't expected to be significant. The second will be a line that develops across western Iowa/Minnesota and head our direction, entering locally after 5 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Temps continually rising through Saturday

From Friday morning, when we wake up in the 40s, temperatures will be rising continuously through Saturday afternoon. We'll end up in the middle 70s across the area by then. Our warmest on Friday will be right as we pass into Saturday morning. The highs will be deceptive as you look at them on paper. We'll hit the mid 50s in Rochester close to sunset. Some 60s will build in further south. Lingering clouds and being on the north side of a warm front will keep the temperature rise a bit more gradual. But with the front passing through overnight, everyone will continue to rise up well into the 60s by sunrise on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Umbrella Alert Wednesday: A Light Soak Is Likely

We had a much-needed break from the rain on Tuesday, but that will be short-lived, as our next light soak moves in for Wednesday. A few light showers will move in during the late-morning on Wednesday, with the steady, light soaking rain holds off until this afternoon. The bulk of the rain will move through from 12-6 PM, with upwards of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain expected for totals. While we may hear a few rumbles of thunder at times, our threat for severe storms just isn't there on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
KAAL-TV

Early Fog, Afternoon Sunshine & Warmth Thursday

Drive with a little extra caution heading into work Thursday morning, as we'll be dealing with dense fog & tough-to-see conditions just before sun-up. Once the sun rises, the fog clears out quickly, which will help warm us up for the afternoon. The sunshine then and a breeze out of the south will put our highs back to their normal values, in the upper 50s & lower 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

More Rain & Rumbles Friday

We are tracking our next chance for showers & storms for Friday. Overall, the severe set-up isn't the greatest on Friday, as we'll be dealing with early showers & clouds, which will limit how warm & how much instability we will see by the afternoon. The chances for severe weather will increase as you head west, meaning our local communities along and especially west of I-35 have the better opportunity to see a few strong/severe storms later Friday afternoon & evening. Should any storm become severe, damaging wind and large hail look to be the primary threats, along with pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning. We aren't too concerned with a widespread severe weather event, but be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & on line leading up to this threat of severe weather, and especially on Friday, as the storms are rumbling through.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Warm front brings rain

A warm front nosing up from the south will be the trigger for some scattered areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms on Friday morning. This activity lasts from just before sunrise until early afternoon. This activity is not expected to bring any severe weather. Rain totals will range from 1/10" to 1/2" from north to south on the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

It's been awhile since it was this warm.

With us expected to top 70°F for highs tomorrow, this would be the first time we have topped the mark since the middle of October. With a relatively strong cold front passing through behind the storms Saturday afternoon/evening, it will likely be a little while before we top it again.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

The rise... then the fall

Temperatures keep rising into Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will kick up into the lower 60s. Temps keep on rising to the middle 70s on Saturday. As quickly as we rise... we'll fall back down. Temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Rising temps cause avalanche in Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) predicted the worst today amid rapidly rising temperatures predicted to reach up to 79°F. The organization made an announcement at around 9:26 a.m. warning Utahns of considerable avalanche danger as a result of the heat wave, adding that wet avalanches are likely on all elevations […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KAAL-TV

Strong Storms Return Saturday

We are tracking a strong cold front for Saturday, which will be the focal point for our storms to start out the weekend. A few later in the afternoon & evening could be strong to severe, with damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain the main threats. We aren't too concerned with a widespread severe weather event, but be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & on line leading up to this threat of severe weather, and especially on Saturday, as the storms are rumbling through.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Update on today's showers

Friday morning, we have some showers and storms that are expected to move through our area. These will not be severe. We could even see a few, isolated showers stick around into the later afternoon (2-4 PM), but the majority of the activity will be gone by this time. Rainfall totals could potentially get up around half an inch, but not everyone will achieve the half an inch mark. It will depend on where the heaviest downpours end up tracking. Clouds do continue to stick around after showers leave.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Storms arriving for the weekend

Friday and Saturday hold the opportunity for rain. Some showers will be common on Friday morning as a warm front approaches, but we'll avoid major storms. By Friday evening storms will fire back to our west and try to stay that direction. Saturday is the best opportunity for storms. The...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Tracking More Storms For The End of the Week

We have a few more chances for storms returning to the area Friday & again Saturday. Both chances will see pockets of heavy rain at times, with upwards of a half of an inch, possibly more with the thunderstorms, for rainfall totals. The overall severe threat looks low for Friday, with a few of the storms Saturday trending on the stronger side for the evening, as a powerful cold front brings in the chance for storms. Having said that, the best chance to get out on the golf courses will be Thursday!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy