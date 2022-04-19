ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Three top City Council aides get green light to reside outside NYC

By Carl Campanile, Nolan Hicks
 3 days ago

These bigwigs work for the City Council but they’re not based in the Big Apple.

Speaker Adrienne Adams has granted rare waivers exempting three top Council staffers from a rule requiring such workers to live in the city, The Post has learned.

“People know about it. It has caused dissension. People will say, ‘Why can’t I get a waiver to move out of the city?'” one Council veteran said.

The waivers went to new Council Chief of Staff Jeremy John, Chief Financial Officer Tanisha Edwards and top Finance Division deputy Jonathan Rosenberg.

John, who grew up in Brooklyn, now resides in Westbury in Nassau County and is getting paid at least $220,000, city records show. He comes to his council job with deep Democratic Party and labor connections — he’s the former political director of the District Council 37 union representing city workers.

Edwards, who is making $245,000 according to public records, has a listed address in Valley Stream in Nassau County. She’s a native of southeast Queens, the home turf of Speaker Adams, and most recently was employed as general counsel and chief legal officer of the state Insurance Fund.

Tanisha Edwards was among those who got the waiver.
Facebook/tanisha.edwards
Tanisha Edwards has a home listed in Valley Stream on Long Island.
Dennis A. Clark

Rosenberg resides in New Jersey, a Council source said. He previously served as director of budget review with the city’s Independent Budget Office, was employed with the New York City Comptroller’s Office and previously worked in the Council’s Finance Division for more than 15 years.

According to the source, Rosenberg worked in what was considered a “hard-to-recruit” position with the budget office and was allowed to reside outside the city as a result. His new salary was not immediately made available.

But one former top Council staffer involved in hiring decisions blasted the residency waivers.

“You’re not investing in the city and you’re getting top pay,” said the person, who requested anonymity.

The onetime staffer argued John’s job is administrative and political — not one that requires special expertise warranting a residency waiver; as the person put it: “You don’t need a rocket scientist for that job.”

Jeremy John serves as the Council First Deputy Chief of Staff.
Linkedin
John, who also got a waive, resides in Westbury, New York.
Dennis A. Clark

The same former top aide added there was no need for Edwards or Rosenberg to receive special treatment, either: “Lawyers are a dime a dozen and you can’t find finance people here in the finance capital?”

One councilperson, who requested anonymity to avoid offending Speaker Adams , said allowing well-paid staffers to live outside the city is a “bit hypocritical” while the Council is trying to enforce residency requirements on police officers.

Last year, the Council passed a resolution prodding the state Legislature to approve a law requiring lower-paid police officers to reside in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams doubled down on the requirement in January, saying it “makes no sense” for cops to live in the ‘burbs.

Entry-level pay for cops is $42,500 per year and many younger officers complain housing costs in the city are too high.

New York Mayor Eric Adams agrees NYPD cops should not live in the suburbs outside NYC.
Reuters/Brendan McDermid

“Having our district staffers live outside the city is forbidden,” the council member pointed out.

Speaker Adams’ office defended the hardship waivers in a statement and emphasized that diversity was an important criteria in its hiring decisions. Both John and Edwards are black.

“As part of an extensive search and interview process for these leadership positions, we sought diverse candidates who had a deep belief in public service, a track record of success working at the Council or in city government affairs, and a commitment to equity,” a spokesperson for Speaker Adams said.

“These were the best candidates with the most well-rounded experience for these critical positions to help advance the mission and work of the City Council on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

New York City’s residency requirements have been loosened slightly in recent years. City employees are required to establish and maintain residence in one of the five boroughs for two years of city employment.

After the Council passed Local Law 48 of 2009 over the veto of then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg, civil service workers may reside in one of the six designated New York State counties (Nassau, Westchester, Suffolk, Rockland, Orange or Putnam) after two years of continuous City employment.

Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office defended the waivers given out.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

But other top jobs, such as positions in the mayor’s office and senior positions in city agencies, require that the employee maintain city residence for the duration of their employment.

Generally, employees have up to 90 days to establish city residence if they are residing outside of the five boroughs at the time of appointment.

“As compliance with the residency requirements is a condition of employment, failure to establish and maintain compliance with the residency requirements requires termination,” a summary of the rules on the city website states.

