PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was the 11th straight day where we have seen daily average temperatures above average. The streak may come to an end today, and if we squeak by with temperatures just above the average today, the streak will certainly come to an end on Saturday. Right Now: Cooler today. Light rain & drizzle move in after 3 p.m. Arrives in Pittsburgh around 5-6 p.m. Alert: Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days due to expected snow showers being possible. The heaviest snow arrives Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Aware: Cold pocket of air sits on top of us...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO