COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans of an emerging synthetic opioid that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “Frankenstein opioids are even more lethal than the drugs already responsible for so many overdose deaths,” Yost said in a release. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging hazards.”

