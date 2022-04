Momentum is your next day’s starting pitcher. After the Washington Nationals swept the Diamondbacks in a doubleheader on Tuesday, the momentum disappeared against the surprising ace pitching of Merrill Kelly who has only allowed 1-run all season, and the Nats put on a late rally last night that ended in a disappointing 1-run loss. These are the types of games the Nats have to find a way of winning to stay close to .500.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO