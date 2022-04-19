ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Family mourns loss of seven-year-old shooting victim

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

A family continues to mourn the loss of a seven-year-old boy.

As Erie Police pour over surveillance video, they confirmed this is not the first tragedy the family has gone through.

Shooting victim, 7, dies from injuries; family seeks justice

Chelsea Swift was live in the control room with more on how the family is managing after the loss of two loved ones.

In 2016, Antonio Yargers father was killed. That homicide remains unsolved.

Antonio Yarger, 7, was shot in the 2100 block of Downing Ave. last week. Erie Police continue to investigate that homicide as well.

“Fortunately, there are hundreds of hours of video that we’re able to look at, and it seems like every single day that we’re checking surveillance that we’re receiving from not only individuals that live in the area that are contacting us, but from businesses,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

City of Erie and family of shooting victim hold ‘Condemn the Violence’ event

The community came together Monday night for an event to stop this kind of gun violence. One family member says they are asking people who have any information to come forward.

“We’re a very tight family, but we all just happened to be in the same vicinity when it transpired so I got here rather quickly. A lot of times in our community people are hesitant to go forward and speak with the police, so if you want to leave an anonymous tip that’s fine,” said Moniasha Coleman, aunt of victim.

According to Erie Police, Antonio’s father was killed in an East 21st Street shooting in 2016. According to Lorah, this homicide remains unsolved.

Erie Police are hoping to create a unit that will tackle unsolved crimes that are having an impact on the community.

“For a full time cold case detective to is to maybe get closure for some of these cases that have gone cold which you know were not receiving any more evidence, that we’re not receiving anymore tips on, and it’s just the chance for a full time detective to look into these things and to contact the families of the victim and let them know that they’re not forgotten,” said Deputy Chief Lorah.

Erie Police said that despite Yager’s father’s case being unsolved, they hope to seek justice for Antonio Jr.

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie's east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets.
Shooting victim, 7, dies from injuries; family seeks justice

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One family is seeking justice after a seven-year-old boy was shot in the head on Downing Avenue Thursday evening. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed late Monday afternoon the victim has died from his injuries. We spoke with family members of the victim who are still in shock, and say they need […]
Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
