Family mourns loss of seven-year-old shooting victim

A family continues to mourn the loss of a seven-year-old boy.

As Erie Police pour over surveillance video, they confirmed this is not the first tragedy the family has gone through.

Chelsea Swift was live in the control room with more on how the family is managing after the loss of two loved ones.

In 2016, Antonio Yargers father was killed. That homicide remains unsolved.

Antonio Yarger, 7, was shot in the 2100 block of Downing Ave. last week. Erie Police continue to investigate that homicide as well.

“Fortunately, there are hundreds of hours of video that we’re able to look at, and it seems like every single day that we’re checking surveillance that we’re receiving from not only individuals that live in the area that are contacting us, but from businesses,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

The community came together Monday night for an event to stop this kind of gun violence. One family member says they are asking people who have any information to come forward.

“We’re a very tight family, but we all just happened to be in the same vicinity when it transpired so I got here rather quickly. A lot of times in our community people are hesitant to go forward and speak with the police, so if you want to leave an anonymous tip that’s fine,” said Moniasha Coleman, aunt of victim.

According to Erie Police, Antonio’s father was killed in an East 21st Street shooting in 2016. According to Lorah, this homicide remains unsolved.

Erie Police are hoping to create a unit that will tackle unsolved crimes that are having an impact on the community.

“For a full time cold case detective to is to maybe get closure for some of these cases that have gone cold which you know were not receiving any more evidence, that we’re not receiving anymore tips on, and it’s just the chance for a full time detective to look into these things and to contact the families of the victim and let them know that they’re not forgotten,” said Deputy Chief Lorah.

Erie Police said that despite Yager’s father’s case being unsolved, they hope to seek justice for Antonio Jr.

