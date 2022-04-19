COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall below 1,000 again, no new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has fallen below 1,000 again after a slight upswing over the past two weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 995 active cases of the virus Tuesday, down 11 from the previous day. There were 105 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 834,361 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of one hospitalization in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 46. Two more patients are on ventilators, raising that count to 13, while 21 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by three from the previous day.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, keeping the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,354.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,029,966 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,082in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,584,539, with another 373,446 being partially immunized.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.