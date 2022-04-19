ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping Children Turn Down the Stress Dial

Cover picture for the articleAvoiding stressful thoughts and situations can help with stress management, but only short-term. Accepting and labeling distressing emotions can decrease arousal and prepare us to face a stressor. Repeated exposure to anxiety-inducing experiences helps us adapt to them over time. I was mid-sentence in a lecture on stress management...

News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
Psych Centra

How to Choose the Best SSRI for Depression or Anxiety

When you’re deciding on an antidepressant or SSRIs, it helps to read about all your options to find one that works best for you. Antidepressants are a common way to treat the symptoms of depression. This class of medication also treats other conditions like anxiety, chronic body pain, and insomnia.
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Having an Existential Crisis?

Coping with an existential crisis can be a process of self-realization in which people come to understand their unique place in the world. People who have been parentified may be more prone to having an existential crisis in midlife. During an existential crisis, essential themes to address include meaning, authenticity,...
psychologytoday.com

Surviving Childhood Trauma

Titus, 6 foot 3 and all smiles, sought executive coaching with me. He wanted to learn better ways to impress upon his superiors that he deserved a promotion. I asked Titus about his background. He was born in upstate New York. As an infant, he was left outside in the winter cold so his parents would not be disturbed by his crying. Rescued by a concerned neighbor, he was placed in a foster home. He witnessed domestic violence between his foster parents. Child protective services removed him from that home after he was beaten by his foster father.
psychologytoday.com

Fighting Stress, Anxiety, and Depression—Naturally

Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
The Independent

What are beta-blockers, the drug used by the Kardashians for anxiety, and are they safe?

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians has highlighted a different side of the famous family as they’ve opened up about their struggles with anxiety.Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022, Khloe Kardashian discussed how social media scrutiny causes her anxiety. The Good American founder was feeling anxious about appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, so her mother and manager Kris Jenner offered her daughter a beta-blocker to help calm her nerves.According to the Mayo Clinic, beta-blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure by blocking the...
CBS DFW

The differences between stress and anxiety and how to manage them

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The symptoms can be similar, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, digestive troubles, but there are differences when it comes to stress and anxiety."Anxiety is a mental health disorder. Stress is not," said Dr. Daniel Kirsch, the President of the American Institute of Stress."Stress is physiology. It's a normal reaction to any demand placed, and we say that we're stressed when we feel that that that the demands placed on us overwhelms our ability to complete tasks," he said.Dr. Kirsch said controlling what stresses you can go a long way in preventing anxiety."If they learned how to control their stress, the mood disorders, anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleeping problems, all of that can be easily controlled. You can really achieve optimal health."Dr. Kirsch said the best thing you can do to ward off both stress and anxiety is to learn how to relax."I like to say to charge your phone you have to plug it in. To charge your brain you have to unplug it. You need to take some time off." 
psychologytoday.com

Five Life Stages When Siblings Are at Risk for Estrangement

Estrangement often occurs when a sibling’s life changes and he or she must redefine his or her role in the family. To steer clear of a sibling cutoff, being mindful of the risk factors for estrangement can help. Siblings renegotiate their relationship over time. Certain moments are especially vulnerable...
Healthline

Understanding Intergenerational Trauma and Its Effects

Traumatic experiences can take many forms. You might, for instance, find yourself facing long-term emotional distress after discovering a partner’s infidelity, losing your sibling in a car accident, or coping with the sudden illness and death of a beloved pet. Yet certain types of trauma can have a far...
