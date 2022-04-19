ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp hails 'top class' Liverpool after surging to the Premier League summit with rout of Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick blasts 'embarrassing' display and says Red Devils are 'six years' behind rivals

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United as they made clear their intentions to become champions.

But furious Ralf Rangnick was aghast by the way his team folded on Merseyside for the second time in 10 days and described their efforts as 'embarrassing'; the interim manager did not hold his punches and said his club are 'six years' behind Liverpool.

Liverpool blitzed United for the second time this season and their 4-0 dismantling, which included a double for Mohamed Salah, was the biggest home victory against their bitter rivals since September 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16t0e1_0fE31MSs00
Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool blitzing Manchester United for the second time this season

It also meant they had scored nine unanswered goals against United this season.

Klopp's side have reclaimed top spot – temporarily, at least – but this was the kind of ruthless, dominant display that title winners produce and the German was thrilled with the way Liverpool went through the gears.

He said: 'It was a top class performance. I am not here to humiliate opponents. We did what we had to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYIYW_0fE31MSs00
Liverpool made a dream start after five minutes when Luis Diaz (left) scored from close-range

'They played without their centre midfielders and when you are in a difficult situation like United before the game, Paul (Pogba) has to go off and it is not easy to play against us.

'9-0 I am not interested in that is something for the supporters, if they want to celebrate. I know it will not last forever, they will strike back. Nothing to moan about. We don't take these things for granted.

'If our counter-pressing was not as sensational as it was tonight, I think United could have had a much better game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Tsvc_0fE31MSs00
Mo Salah completed the scoreline late on with a deflected effort past David de Gea

On ending his drought, Salah added: 'I score many goals for this club, there's gonna be times when you don't score but the main thing is we're winning. If we were not winning I wouldn't be happy but team winning everything is going to come. I didn't worry about it.'

United fans, however, will worry about the abysmal way their team fell apart and Rangnick said: 'We have to be critical with ourselves. The way we played in the first 45 minutes was in no area what we wanted to see or play.'

Of Liverpool, he said: 'It is not just quality of players but what kind of mentality they have. I would say they have 25 formidable racing cars in their squad.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdgwu_0fE31MSs00
Ralf Rangnick was aghast by the way his team folded on Merseyside for second time

Ralf Rangnick
Jurgen Klopp
Mohamed Salah
