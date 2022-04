The Blackhawks knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. 1. Alex DeBrincat was all over the ice in this game. He had at least three Grade-A scoring chances, recorded his seventh assist in four games to give him 35 on the season — which ties a career-high — and scored the ninth overtime goal of his career to hit the 40-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career, ending a seven-game goal drought. He also logged 25:36 of ice time, which is a new career-high.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO