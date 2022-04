KERRVILLE, TX: Austin O’Brien of Schreiner Men’s Golf has been named the recipient of the SCAC Men’s Golf Elite 19 award. “O’Brien, a senior from Brownsville, Texas, currently holds a 4.000 GPA in Sports Management and earned All-SCAC first team honors after finishing fifth, posting a 54-hole total of 217, at this year’s championship event. O’Brien is the fourth Schreiner student-athlete to earn an SCAC Elite 19 honor since the creation of the award and the second straight golfer from the institution, following the selection of Katelyn Smith last year as the women’s honoree.”

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO