Reed Blankenship is going to be a steal for someone. The play-making safety has been holding it down for MTSU since his Freshman year. I remember his defensive backs coach Steve Ellis told me to keep my eye on him a long time ago, and he has not been wrong in a very long time. Ellis has worked with some of the best defensive backs in the country including Kevin Byard. Reed recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO