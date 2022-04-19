ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ezra Miller keeps getting in trouble in Hawaii

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actor Ezra Miller, who’s known for playing The Flash in “Justice League” films, was arrested for assault at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 19, shortly after 1 a.m. This adds to the the latest string of crimes involving the 29-year-old visitor from Vermont.

According to police, Miller became irate after being asked to leave the home and reportedly threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead. Police said she refused treatment for her cut.

Miller, who identifies as they/them, was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault. Police located Miller on the road during a traffic stop in Kea‘au.

Miller was released on Tuesday, April 19, pending further investigation.

This incident is the latest of the actor’s legal troubles in Hawaii that began in March. Before this, Miller was arrested at a Hilo bar for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police said The Flash actor grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke mid-song, then lunged at a 32-year-old man. The bar owner tried to calm Miller several times. A Hilo man who wished to remain anonymous described Miller acting out at the bar. Click here to hear his story.

Miller’s arraignment for this incident is scheduled for April 26.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press that Miller has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7. However, it’s not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

Last week, a Hawaii couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller after a judge dismissed it on April 11. The couple accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them. They also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

In addition to last month’s karaoke bar incident, Miller is scheduled to be arraigned in a traffic case that occurred in downtown Hilo. The Associated Press reported that Miller’s attorney requested the court hearing to be moved up, citing that his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

Miller has a key role in the “Harry Potter”-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” that was released on April 15. The film got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend, reports said.

Miller is also set to play DC comic book hero The Flash in a movie to be released next year.

TMZ.com

Ezra Miller Wildly Dancing At Hawaiian Lounge Weeks After Arrest

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller was catching looks at a lounge in Hawaii over the weekend, dancing wildly just weeks after their arrest at a nearby bar. Eyewitnesses say Ezra was all over the place at the Hilo Axe lounge in Hilo, HI Friday night ... their moves caught the attention of the crowd, with one witness calling it "comical."
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, known for playing superhero The Flash, was arrested by police in Hawaii Sunday night. Miller, 29, grew up in Wyckoff and plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” They star as the character in the movie “The Flash,” set for 2023.
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
HILO, HI
