Bride, caterer charged after drugs found in wedding food, making guests sick

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Feb. 19 at the Springs in Longwood was supposed to be a happy day for Miranda Cady and her friends celebrating Danya Glenny’s nuptials.

“We’re all just enjoying and celebrating our friend’s success on the dance floor, having fun catching the bouquet,” Cady said.

Then something went horribly wrong at the happy occasion.

“I just started feeling a little bit dizzy, just kind of like the room was spinning a little bit and things were distorted,” Cady said.

She wasn’t alone. Guests all around her started feeling off, like their heart rate was accelerating.

“I think people thought they were having heart attacks,” Cady said.

According to a report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, it said a man who called 911 told them he “felt like he had drugs inside him.”

Other guests started telling first responders the food was laced with marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said they approached Glenny and another person and asked them if they put cannabis in the food at the wedding. They told deputies they didn’t.

But a report from the sheriff’s office said food items at the wedding were tested. Now, the bride and the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, are being charged with tampering, negligence and delivery of marijuana.

Glenny and Bryant could not be reached for comment.

Cady said feels violated and wants an apology and an explanation.

“I actually text myself at one time a message just in case I didn’t make through the night,” she said. “Whatever the reason, I think people just want an explanation.”

The sheriff’s office linked Glenny and Bryant to the charge after interviews with witnesses, victims and other caterers.

