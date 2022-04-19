ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UTSA finalizes Spring 2022 commencement plans; students express excitement about graduating

By Madison Peters
paisano-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 14, UTSA will be holding the Spring 2022 Commencement for the ninth year in a row. The first ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. for the College of Liberal and Fine Arts, College of Sciences and College for Health, Community and Policy. The second ceremony will be at 4...

paisano-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
Fox News

Professor wins lawsuit against university over pronouns: Student's demand went against my Christian beliefs

An Ohio professor won $400,000 after suing a university over the academic institutions’ demand that the professor use a student’s preferred pronouns. "The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that," Shawnee State University professor Nick Meriwether told "America Reports."
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Commencement Ceremony#Express#College Of Sciences#The Utsa Main Campus#Cdc
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Black Enterprise

Aliyah Griffith Becomes UNC’s First Black Marine Sciences M.S. Graduate

From a young age, Aliyah Griffith loved everything about the water. Now a marine scientist Giffith wants to increase the “fem” in “stem.”. Griffith is a third year Ph.D. student at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the Daily Tar Heel, she defended her marine science master’s thesis this month, making her the first African American student to be accepted and receive a degree from the University’s 50-year marine science graduate program. Griffith’s thesis addresses the influence of hurricanes on the skeletal growth of coral, specifically in the Florida Keys.
EDUCATION
Idaho State Journal

ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...
EDUCATION
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Philly

Overbrook Educational Center’s Meredith Foote Nominated For Lindback Award For Distinguished Principals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earlier this week, the Lindback Foundation presented seven Philadelphia School District administrators with its annual distinguished principal award. It’s an award that recognizes outstanding faculty in Philadelphia and South Jersey.   The recipients also receive $20,000 to use in their schools. It’s no secret that the Overbrook Educational Center is more than a school. These classrooms are filled with students, teachers, and familiar faces like Grandpa Allen.  “I feel blessed every day to come to work,” Principal Meredith Foote said.   Foote says her school is unique because they serve a dual population of blind and visually impaired students in the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
swimswam.com

How to Teach Students Leadership Skills Through Swimming Lessons

A look into how applying leadership skills to swimming lessons can not only benefit the kids outside of the pool, but also with their ability in the water. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Nyawira Githae. About 7 weeks ago I started teaching swimming lessons at a small...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy