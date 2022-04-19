Australia's Whitehaven Coal output falls on labour crunch

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd reported a 5% drop in third-quarter production on Wednesday as adverse weather and a labour shortage worsened by COVID-19 dented output.

The country’s largest independent coal miner said managed run-of-mine coal production came in at 5.2 million tonnes (Mt) for the three months to March 31, compared with 5.5 Mt a year ago. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Jaskiran Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)