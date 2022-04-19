ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Australia's Whitehaven Coal output falls on labour crunch

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd reported a 5% drop in third-quarter production on Wednesday as adverse weather and a labour shortage worsened by COVID-19 dented output.

The country’s largest independent coal miner said managed run-of-mine coal production came in at 5.2 million tonnes (Mt) for the three months to March 31, compared with 5.5 Mt a year ago. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Jaskiran Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Miner#Whitehaven Coal Ltd
Reuters

Moldova pays Russia's Gazprom in full for April gas supplies

CHISINAU, April 20 (Reuters) - Moldova has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in full for its gas consumption in April, the head of state energy firm Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday. The former Soviet republic signed a five-year supply contract last autumn under which the price is determined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chile's Codelco starts offering exploration assets to third parties

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco said on Friday it has commenced seeking prospect partnerships for 34 projects across the country, its first such move into joint exploration. The offer of "non-core" prospects was first flagged by a company executive at the end of March but...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK, U.S. and Canada left G20 meeting when Russia spoke, UK says

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's delegation to a meeting of top Group of 20 finance officials in Washington, including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, walked out in protest at Russia's participation, a British finance ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. "Alongside our allies the U.S. and Canada, representatives from...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Reuters

G20 cannot function with Russia at the table, Canada says

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies cannot effectively function as long as Russia remains a member, Canada's finance minister said on Friday after a week of protests of Moscow's war in Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington. Discord over...
WORLD
Reuters

COLUMN-Tin still flying high despite resurgent production: Andy Home

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Global refined tin production surged by 11% to 378,400 tonnes last year, according to the International Tin Association (ITA). The world’s tin supply is dominated by a handful of big producers, many of which were forced to halt or curtail operations during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. Most of them staged a strong recovery in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours

April 23 (Reuters) - Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. says backs Lithuania in row with China

April 22 (Reuters) - The United States backs Lithuania in a dispute with China over Taiwan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Lithuania's finance minister on Friday. China has suspended imports from Lithuania after the EU nation allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, angering Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Engie can manage without Russian gas -chairman

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas utility Engie could manage without Russian gas, and Europe as a whole should also be able to cut its dependence on Russian gas by half, Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro. “Engie can do without Russian gas, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy