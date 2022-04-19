ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Softball drops game to UIW, sweeps UAB

By Ryder Martin
paisano-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UTSA Roadrunners (14-23, 7-7 C-USA) took to the field this past week for four games. First, on Wednesday, April 13, the team played the UIW Cardinals (13-26) at home. Then the team hit the road to play the UAB Blazers (21-8, 9-5 C-USA) in a three-game series from April...

paisano-online.com

