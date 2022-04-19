‘Tales from the Line’ by Hugo Santana

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
