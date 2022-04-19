ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Duke of Sussex ‘can’t wait’ to take his children to future Invictus Games

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry said becoming a parent had added ‘another emotional layer’ to his view of the games. The Duke of Sussex has said he “can’t wait” to take his children to the Invictus Games in the future. Harry, who founded the event for injured servicemen...

www.shropshirestar.com

epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Harry does not know if he will return to UK for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

There has been speculation whether the duke will make a balcony appearance with his grandmother the Queen. The Duke of Sussex has said he does not know if he will return to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, saying there are “security issues and everything else”.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invictus Games#Uk
Shropshire Star

Queen flies to Sandringham for 96th birthday

It is thought the monarch will stay at the Duke of Edinburgh’s cottage Wood Farm on the estate. The Queen will celebrate her 96th birthday at her Norfolk estate where she enjoyed family gatherings with the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch has flown fly by helicopter from Windsor Castle...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tiffany Watson shares heartbreaking scan photo and snaps in hospital bed after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks - as she thanks fans for overwhelming support

Tiffany Watson shared a heartbreaking scan photo and snaps from hospital after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks last year. The Made In Chelsea star, 28, also thanked fans for their support in the emotional post - days after detailing her pregnancy loss agony on the E4 show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

BGT star shocks GB News presenters as she accuses husband of having affair live on air: ‘Gosh, right’

Britain’s Got Talent star Francine Lewis left GB News presenters speechless after she accused her husband of having an affair live on air.The comedian shot to fame on the ITV talent show in 2013, where she won over the judges and public with her impersonations of stars such as Stacey Solomon, Cheryl Cole and Katie Price.On Friday (22 April), Lewis appeared on GB News to discuss the story of how she and husband Joel Ryan lost £90,000 by investing her money in a fake stockbroker company.However, she shocked the show’s presenters after concluding her segment by claiming that she...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Grennan shares health update after being ‘knocked out’ in ‘unprovoked attack’: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’

Tom Grennan has shared his first video with fans after being robbed in an “unprovoked attack” in New York.On Thursday (21 April), a statement was shared on social media announcing that the British singer would be postponing his show in Washington after he was attacked outside a bar.Grennan was taken to hospital after being left with a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and an issue with his previously fractured jaw.On Friday (22 April), the 26-year-old shared a video to Instagram thanking his fans for their “unbelievable” and “overwhelming” support.“I thought I’d come on here and let you know that I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

PM not among those fined for No 10 BYOB garden party, says Downing Street

The police have reportedly started handing out fixed-penalty notices in relation to a staff drinks do during England’s first lockdown. The Prime Minister has not yet been issued with a fine over a No 10 lockdown drinks party, amid reports that police have started dishing out fixed-penalty notices in relation to the event.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Pictures released of laughing Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday

Four pictures have been released of Louis, who turns four on Saturday. Prince Louis has been photographed barefoot, laughing and ready for a game of beach cricket in a series of images taken to mark his fourth birthday. The young royal has been snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying...
WORLD
The Guardian

The vision collector: the man who used dreams and premonitions to predict the future

On the morning of 21 October 1966, a dark, glistening wave of coal waste burst out of the hillside above the Welsh village of Aberfan and poured down. People later compared the roar of the collapsing mine tip to a low-flying jet aircraft or thunder or a runaway train. At first, sheep, hedges, cattle, a farmhouse with three people inside were smothered. Then the wave reached Pantglas junior school and Pantglas county secondary school, burying the former, which was full of children answering the register. One hundred and forty-four people were killed by the tip slide in Aberfan, 116 of them children, mostly between the ages of seven and 10.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shropshire Star

St George's Day: Englishness declines in Shropshire as Britishness rises

Fewer people see themselves as 'English' in Shropshire than before the 2016 EU referendum, according to a national survey, while more are identifying as 'British'. The Office for National Statistics’ Annual Population Survey invites a sample of local people to declare their identity. Participants can select as many options...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Nature lovers urged to enjoy spring blossom spectacle

Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day. Nature lovers are being urged to enjoy the fleeting seasonal spectacle of spring blossom to help boost their wellbeing. Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day – now in its second year – which involves the widespread sharing of images of spring...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

TV's Alistair McGowan promotes his father-in-law's poetry book

Shropshire-based impressionist and ace pianist Alistair McGowan has no hesitation in promoting the poetry of his camera shy 87-year-old father in law, Brian Page. Mr McGowan, who lives in Ludlow, took time out of his busy tour schedule of shows where he mixes impressions with his acclaimed classical piano skills, to promote Brian's book at Castle Bookshop, in Castle Street, on Thursday.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

