ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Truly the kindest person’: Family hopes for justice after south side shooting

By Courtney Spinelli
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjqdS_0fE2xt7Z00

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis man killed in a shooting on the city’s south side is trying to find answers to why anyone would anyone would want to hurt him.

Sheridan Tom Jr., 32, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue Monday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m.

When IMPD officers arrived, they found Sheridan in the front yard of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, or IEMS.

His sister, Raven Krzyzanowski, said her brother was a “beautiful, bright soul.” He just celebrated his birthday on April 10.

“He had something that I never had much of, which was like a great abundance of friends,” she said. “I mean he has more friends than anybody that I could ever even think of.”

Boy found dead in Washington Co. was inside suitcase, police say

She said her brother was loved by so many people. All you have to do is look at Facebook to see the outpouring of comments from people sharing their memories about him.

“If you start scrolling through his Facebook page, it’s just endless,” Krzyzanowski said.

She shared that her brother was sweet, kind, caring and “vulnerable to a fault.”

“Sometimes you can be still kind and it gets you hurt and everything and that’s just how life is. He would be so kind to anyone. He’d give the shirt off his back for anyone,” said Krzyzanowski. “Whoever took him from us didn’t get the chance to see that. Had they seen who he truly was they never would’ve thought of harming him.”

Sheridan’s sister said he was in the best place he’d been in his life. She was so proud to watch him striving in all aspects of his life.

“Everything was perfect, everything was so good. I’ve never been more proud of him in my life,” she said. “Right now it was just the most beautiful thing watching him blossom and grow and he’s had his rough times, but we all have.”

Sheridan had been celebrating sobriety for months, his sister said, and the fact that he was doing so well makes his death even more difficult to cope with.

That’s because not only was he on the best track he’s ever been on, but above all, he was happy.

“It’s not fair that he was taken from us and that we don’t get to watch him further his career or whatever else he was going to do, his love of music,” said Krzyzanowski. “He has to miss out on getting married someday, having kids, being an uncle because of somebody else’s selfishness.”

His sister said Sheridan loved to play bass and was passionate about it. On his birthday, she took him to the store to get an amp for his guitar and had a meaningful conversation she said she’ll never forget.

“One of the things he told me was, you know live in the moment,” she said.

Police: 4 teens under 15 broke into Statehouse, caused over $17K in damage

Krzyzanowski said, on that day, they listened to music that they loved when they were younger. Although the siblings were nearly a decade apart, their shared love for music never wavered.

“We were listening to those old songs, those old memories hearing him singing and everything,” said Krzyzanowski. “I’m never gonna hear that again.”

She also had one final opportunity, in early April, to experience a concert with her brother by her side. As she re-watched the video on Tuesday, it brought her to tears.

“That’s the last time I’m ever gonna be able to do that with him,” said Krzyzanowski.

Right now, she is hoping for answers that will help bring some justice to their family and asks that anyone with information finds it in their heart to do the right thing and come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov .

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Sheridan, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Suspect detained after shooting at south side Indy club

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was detained by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and taken to the hospital Sunday following an early morning shooting incident at Club Onyx on Indy’s south side. IMPD Southwest District officers responded to the report of a person shot at Club Onyx, located at 4444 S. Harding St., at around 4:45 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar#Impd#Washington Co
FOX59

Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy