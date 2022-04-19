‘Truly the kindest person’: Family hopes for justice after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis man killed in a shooting on the city’s south side is trying to find answers to why anyone would anyone would want to hurt him.

Sheridan Tom Jr., 32, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue Monday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m.

When IMPD officers arrived, they found Sheridan in the front yard of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, or IEMS.

His sister, Raven Krzyzanowski, said her brother was a “beautiful, bright soul.” He just celebrated his birthday on April 10.

“He had something that I never had much of, which was like a great abundance of friends,” she said. “I mean he has more friends than anybody that I could ever even think of.”

She said her brother was loved by so many people. All you have to do is look at Facebook to see the outpouring of comments from people sharing their memories about him.

“If you start scrolling through his Facebook page, it’s just endless,” Krzyzanowski said.

She shared that her brother was sweet, kind, caring and “vulnerable to a fault.”

“Sometimes you can be still kind and it gets you hurt and everything and that’s just how life is. He would be so kind to anyone. He’d give the shirt off his back for anyone,” said Krzyzanowski. “Whoever took him from us didn’t get the chance to see that. Had they seen who he truly was they never would’ve thought of harming him.”

Sheridan’s sister said he was in the best place he’d been in his life. She was so proud to watch him striving in all aspects of his life.

“Everything was perfect, everything was so good. I’ve never been more proud of him in my life,” she said. “Right now it was just the most beautiful thing watching him blossom and grow and he’s had his rough times, but we all have.”

Sheridan had been celebrating sobriety for months, his sister said, and the fact that he was doing so well makes his death even more difficult to cope with.

That’s because not only was he on the best track he’s ever been on, but above all, he was happy.

“It’s not fair that he was taken from us and that we don’t get to watch him further his career or whatever else he was going to do, his love of music,” said Krzyzanowski. “He has to miss out on getting married someday, having kids, being an uncle because of somebody else’s selfishness.”

His sister said Sheridan loved to play bass and was passionate about it. On his birthday, she took him to the store to get an amp for his guitar and had a meaningful conversation she said she’ll never forget.

“One of the things he told me was, you know live in the moment,” she said.

Krzyzanowski said, on that day, they listened to music that they loved when they were younger. Although the siblings were nearly a decade apart, their shared love for music never wavered.

“We were listening to those old songs, those old memories hearing him singing and everything,” said Krzyzanowski. “I’m never gonna hear that again.”

She also had one final opportunity, in early April, to experience a concert with her brother by her side. As she re-watched the video on Tuesday, it brought her to tears.

“That’s the last time I’m ever gonna be able to do that with him,” said Krzyzanowski.

Right now, she is hoping for answers that will help bring some justice to their family and asks that anyone with information finds it in their heart to do the right thing and come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov .

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

