Erie, PA

Canadian Connection: Landymore, Hamm Bring 1-2 Punch to Lakers

By Jay Puskar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse team has quite the offensive firepower...

Otters Land Second Overall Pick in Inaugural OHL Draft Lottery

In the inaugural Draft Lottery in the Ontario Hockey League, the Erie Otters earned the second overall pick in the 2022 Priority Selection Draft. The Saginaw Spirit will get the number one overall pick in next week’s draft followed by Erie, Sudbury, and Niagara. 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft...
Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
