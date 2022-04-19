ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Resurface work begins this week on U.S. 62

By THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
News Enterprise
 1 day ago

Traffic on a busy Elizabethtown road will be reduced to one lane in either direction this week and next as resurfacing work begins. According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet...

WISN

Construction begins on Humboldt Boulevard this week

MILWAUKEE — Reconstruction starts this week on Humboldt Boulevard in Milwaukee. The city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Wisconsin Department of Transportation will reconstruct the roadway between East North to East Keefe avenues. The pre-stage work begins between North Avenue and Locust Street. The inside lanes of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Elizabethtown, KY
Traffic
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Among State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) is among several state highways in Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Fire Burning In Monte Vista Forces Evacuations Of Homes, Businesses

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Homes and businesses in Monte Vista were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a large fire that damaged or destroyed several structures. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all homes north of Highway 285 between Jefferson Street and North Henderson Road just after 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) Rio County tweeted an update to the evacuation order at 4:35 p.m. “If your house is east of Truman you are clear to enter your home.” The fire charred around 17 acres. Crews are working on hotspots. Shortly after 7 p.m., the San Luis Valley Emergency team said progression on the fire stopped, and...
MONTE VISTA, CO
