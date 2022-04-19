WATCH: Cold case murder trial begins

New Hampshire officials are investigating after a missing couple was found fatally shot in the woods Thursday evening. The state's Department of Justice announced in a release on Friday that Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende Reid, 66, were found in a "wooded area" near Broken Ground Trails. Autopsies later determined their cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds" and that the manner of their deaths was homicide, per the release.

CONCORD, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO