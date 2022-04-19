Video Evidence Presented To Jury As David Ware Trial Continues

Prosecutors are continuing to call witnesses to the stand on day two of the David Ware murder trial.

Ware is charged with shooting and killing Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a June 2020 traffic stop.

Prosecutors ended day two of the trial by showing the jury the dashcam video from Officer Zarkeshan’s patrol car of the traffic stop and shooting. In the 20-minute video, you can’t hear anything the officers are saying, you can only see the struggle between Ware and the officers, then Ware shoots the officers and runs away.

Several screenshots from the body and dashcam videos had been shown to the jury the last two days but this was the first time the jury has seen the full video.

Tulsa Police crime scene detectives, a homicide detective, and an officer who specializes in officer body and dashcam video testified today.

Ware’s attorney said Tulsa Police lied when they initially said Ware stood over Sgt. Johnson and shot him three times then ran away.

A homicide detective testified that part was inaccurate but it was not intentional. He said that was the information they were told from officers at the scene who had watched the video when things were chaotic and they were all working very quickly.

They said Ware actually stood a little ways away, aimed, and shot Sgt. Johnson.

Attorneys for both sides say they expect the case to go to the jury by the end of this week.