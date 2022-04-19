Fleet Foxes’ Shore Tour headed to First Interstate Center in July

Credit: TicketsWest

SPOKANE, Wash. — American indie folk band Fleet Foxes is coming to the Inland Northwest this summer.

The Seattle-based band is visiting Spokane on July 16 as part of their Shore Tour, named after their 2021 Grammy-nominated album, “Shore.”

The band, led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, has been gaining notoriety ever since the release of their self-titled album back in 2008. Fleet Foxes has produced many harmony-rich folk-rock sounds throughout the years, and their music continues to transform with every new album.

They will be performing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and go on sale to the public on April 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Get your tickets online here.

