ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Fleet Foxes’ Shore Tour headed to First Interstate Center in July

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3adj_0fE2wVfW00
Credit: TicketsWest

SPOKANE, Wash. — American indie folk band Fleet Foxes is coming to the Inland Northwest this summer.

The Seattle-based band is visiting Spokane on July 16 as part of their Shore Tour, named after their 2021 Grammy-nominated album, “Shore.”

The band, led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, has been gaining notoriety ever since the release of their self-titled album back in 2008. Fleet Foxes has produced many harmony-rich folk-rock sounds throughout the years, and their music continues to transform with every new album.

They will be performing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and go on sale to the public on April 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Get your tickets online here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

This Idaho Theme Park Opens Next Week & Is Worth the Drive!

Although the weather has been dreary and it seems like summer is still so far away, Idahoans are ecstatic to learn that this popular theme park is about to reopen its doors. Silverwood Theme Park officially announced that they will be opening on April 30, and tickets are on sale through the 22nd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Curing Spokane’ producer purchases warehouse for city’s newest homeless shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local industrial developer is tired of the growing homelessness issue in his hometown, so he decided to become part of the solution. Larry Stone owns industrial properties and warehouses all over the West Coast, but his roots are in Spokane. It’s a city he loves but one he doesn’t think is heading in the right direction. He produced the documentary “Curing Spokane” back in 2019 about crime issues and possible solutions for the city to address the concerns. You can see that documentary HERE.
SPOKANE, WA
MIX 106

Which Popular True Crime Show Just Finished Filming in Idaho?

Television trends seem to always come and go. We’ve gone through the game show phase, talk shows, and even now we’re still dealing with reality shows. One genre that seems to stand head and shoulders above the rest is “true-crime” documentaries. There seems to be no shortage of them with what seems to be a new series or show being premiered almost weekly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and all of the other popular streaming services that we’ve come to know and love.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Pecknold
Person
Robin
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First-ever Construction Trades Expo set for April 29

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first-ever Construction Trades Expo kicks off in Spokane next Wednesday!. This expo is free for all ages and invites the community to gain some hands-on construction experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to operate heavy machinery (including bulldozers and excavators), use power tools, and learn about the construction industry.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Digital lottery for discounted ‘Hamilton’ tickets opens Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you missed your chance to get cheap tickets to the upcoming ‘Hamilton’ musical, worry not, there’s still a way to get great seats! Producer Jeffrey Seller and WestCoast Entertainment announced a digital lottery for tickets to the upcoming show. Forty tickets for every performance will be discounted at $10 each, much less than most other tickets...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Interstate Center#Art#Fleet Foxes Shore Tour#American
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hiawatha Trail set to open May 27

KELLOGG, Idaho – One of the Inland Northwest’s most scenic mountain bike trails will open May 27. The Route of the Hiawatha has been described as “The Crown Jewel of Rail-to-Trail Conservation in the Country.”. It’s a 15 mile, all downhill ride that begins in Taft, MT...
LIFESTYLE
KREM2

Seniors at South Hill retirement home surprise mailman

SPOKANE, Wash. — The residents at the Avamere on the South Hill greeted their loyal mail carrier with cheers and gifts when he came to drop off some mail on Thursday. Koby, the mail carrier, received a card of appreciation, balloons and a loaded satchel full of food for him to eat on the road.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley senior home fosters senior dogs

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s a bond like no other. Senior citizens in Spokane Valley are taking care of senior dogs so they don’t get left at the shelter.  The “Hearts and Paws” program is a partnership between SpokAnimal and Sullivan Park Care Center. It’s a program that not only helps pups but those taking care of them.  Every day, Patty...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy