Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
 3 days ago
One of the organizers of Canada’s trucker convoy protest has been charged with perjury and obstruction of justice, the Canadian Press reported.

Pat King was charged with three counts of each on Tuesday, adding to the 10 charges he already faces for his role in the protest against COVID-19 restrictions, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 and was denied bail on Feb. 25.

The Epoch Times noted that King is the last of the high-profile Canadian protesters to be arrested and charged.

Police in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa began arresting people involved in the protest, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” in mid-February. The protests, which went on for three weeks, disrupted the city and led police to block off sections of Ottawa.

A spokesperson for another organizer, Tamara Lich, slammed her arrest, calling it “absolutely baseless and a disgrace to any liberal democracy, although not a surprise.”

A similar protest in the U.S., the “People’s Convoy,” caused chaos in Washington, D.C., last month before heading to California.

The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

