Watch: Steph Curry Stars in ’Nope’ Teaser

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The 30-second ad shows the Warriors star playing basketball in an abandoned barn.

Steph Curry is no stranger to the world of commercials, as he currently stars in advertisements for Subway and FTX, to name a few.

This week, the Warriors star also appeared in a teaser for Jordan Peele’s new movie, Nope .

The movie, set to be released on July 22 of this year, stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. Kaluuya previously starred in Peele’s 2017 horror movie Get Out . Peele also released Us in 2019.

In the 30-second teaser, Curry is seen in an abandoned barn that turns out to be a basketball court. He turns on Stevie Wonder’s “Fingertips Pts. 1 & 2” while he starts dribbling and practicing some basketball.

The vibe changes when Curry shoots a basket and misses, something the all-time three-point scorer isn’t always accustomed to, and the lights turn off in the barn.

As Curry goes to retrieve the basketball from outside the barn, the wind picks up and ends up taking the basketball away. Curry turns around and puts his hood on, saying “Nope” to signify the movie’s title.

Not much information has been released about the synopsis of the movie, and this teaser is the one of the first tastes fans have gotten of the highly anticipated movie.

