ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Champs Sports opens new revolutionary Homefield store in Florida

By PR Staff
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Champs Sports is reinventing the retail experience for the modern athlete with their new concept, Champs Sports Homefield. Set to open in Pembroke Pines, Florida this weekend (April 22-24), the 35,000+ square feet store is the biggest ever opened by the company. The Homefield concept is meant to cater...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Business
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Florida State
Pembroke Pines, FL
Basketball
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes’ basketball programs look to keep momentum under Dan Radakovich

Jim Larrañaga and Katie Meier were in the middle of their seasons when they learned they had a new boss. Miami hired Dan Radakovich in December, and now that they’ve spent some time with him at the helm, both the men’s and women’s basketball coaches are optimistic about where Radakovich will lead their programs. “I think so much is going to happen in the next year or two that’s going to blow ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Nutrition#Running Shoes#Champs Sports Homefield#Champs Sports Combine#Eastbay#The Champs Sports
ClutchPoints

National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe makes $2 million decision on Kentucky future

The Kentucky Wildcats didn’t make the splash they were hoping to in the NCAA Tournament this year, but they’ll have a very good chance at winning the whole thing next year. Especially after the announcement from reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who announced his key decision on his future with the Wildcats. On Wednesday, Tshiebwe revealed that he’d be returning to Lexington for his senior season with the Wildcats, per Jonathan Givony.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
89K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy