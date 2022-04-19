Groves police issue murder warrant for McDonald's shooting

The Groves Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Darionte Everfield, 20, of Port Arthur for the alleged murder of Alfonso Solomon, 19. (Photo courtesy of Groves PD)

Police have issued a warrant in connection with deadly shooting at a Groves McDonald's last week.

The Groves Police Department is seeking help to find 20-year-old Darionte Everfield, of Port Arthur, for the alleged killing of 19-year-old Alfonso Solomon, according to a news release posted on the department's social media page.

A murder warrant has been issued for Everfield's arrest following the Thursday night shooting, according to the release.

Groves and Port Arthur police received a call shortly before 11 p.m. for a shooting at the McDonald’s at 4500 Twin City Hwy.

Officers found Solomon with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

"If you have any information on Everfield’s whereabouts, please call the Groves Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers," the release said.

The officials may be contacted by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

"You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward," the release said.

