Environment

Loving the blue sky!

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice evening. Grab a jacket going out as temps drop into the 50s and 60s. Morning lows...

WBTW News13

Blue skies make for a beautiful weekend

A happy Saturday my friends! We’re breaking away from a cold and clear morning to blue skies. Into today, we’ll have an abundance of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Be sure to dress warm if you’re an early Sunday riser as morning temps are slated to fall overnight to the 30s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Looks great for fireworks tonight

The weather cooperates for Wednesday at the Square and the Fireworks over the River for Navy Week tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s to upper 60s. Partly cloudy and breezy Thursday. Highs low to mid 80s. Coastal flood advisory through Thursday, but may be extended through the weekend. Wind SE 15-25 mph. Onshore flow is pushing water onshore. Water will run about 1-2' above normal. Warm through weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight rain chance Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Warm and breezy Weekend

Weather totally cooperates for your outdoor activities this evening. Temperatures drop into the low 70s. Skies clear. Morning lows low to upper 60s. Some patchy fog Northshore. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy this weekend. Strongest winds will be Saturday. Wind ESE 15-20 and gusting 25 mph. There is a slight rain chance Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front moves our way late Monday into Tuesday with some rain. Drier air moves into the area Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies forecast. Weather cooperates Friday and Saturday for Jazz Fest. Highs mid 80s. Cloudy with increasing rain late next Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Warm and Humid With a Slight Chance of a Shower Today

We should find a little more sun through the clouds today, but you’ll most notice the humidity’s up a bit. That could play a part in sparking an isolated shower today, but the chance you’ll find it is only around 10% or so. From what I’ve seen,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Fest your best: A complete guide to Jazz Fest 2022

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Fest is finally back after years of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. As excited as everyone is to get back to the Fairgrounds, it's a good idea to prepare ahead of time for things like travel, big crowds and what you should bring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Beautiful Weather Ahead for Southeast Louisiana This Weekend!

We’ve got SO much going on today, tonight, and all this weekend and the weather should cooperate!. I think the humidity is to comfortable levels today with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity creeps up a bit on Saturday with just the slimmest chance of an isolated shower during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours but chances are only at 10%. Higher humidity starts to be really felt on Sunday with a little likelier chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms (20%). But the next likeliest round of widespread rain holds off until our next cold front comes through on Monday into Tuesday. That’s when I’ve got the highest chance of rain, but still at only about 30% and 40% for Monday and Tuesday respectively. Cooler/drier air begins to spill into the region through Tuesday and will really make for a gorgeous middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° for Wednesday and into the lower to mid 80s rounding out the week and heading into next weekend, but I think the dew point temperatures stay at some decent levels instead of being insanely humid. Have good day and a great, safe weekend! GO PELS!
LOUISIANA STATE

