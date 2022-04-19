ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno police overwhelmed with sideshow calls

By Justin Walker
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1g4e_0fE2ty6g00

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – Over the Easter weekend, Fresno police officers were overwhelmed with street racing and sideshow calls.

The Fresno Police Department said that officers were called to at least 8 sideshows starting at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday until 1:00 a.m. Monday. Overall, there were over 110 citations, close to 60 vehicles impounded (40 of the vehicles impounded for 30 days), and one gun recovered.

“Someone is going to get killed,” said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. “I cannot believe it has not happened yet.”

The exclusive video on our station shows cars doing donuts and driving recklessly. Exhaust filled the air as a few of the cars barely miss the spectators filming.

“It is shocking and it should be because it is outside of the norm of what you should see in our city,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Lt. Anthony Dewall said police officers were called to the Belmont Avenue and Fresno Street intersection but didn’t show up until it was pretty much over because the department was overwhelmed with 8 other sideshow calls at the same time.

“Essentially, we just ran out of bodies,” said Dewall.

Around 30 police officers were assigned to traffic control on Easter. Dyer said when he was police chief, there were around 80 officers in the traffic unit.

“We need to get back to that,” said Dyer.

Dyer said his proposed budget will add officer positions.

“Specifically to deal with street racing and sideshows from an enforcement perspective,” said Dyer.

Dewall warned drivers and spectators who take part in sideshows. He said if they are caught they will be arrested, face charges, a citation, and have their vehicle impounded for up to 30 days. Dewall said that if a driver injures a spectator during the sideshow, the charge becomes a felony.

“We are taking some pretty strict enforcement not only on the drivers themselves but on the spectators. The spectators are as nearly as guilty as the driver,” said Dewall.

The Fresno Police Department is working with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol to create a street racing enforcement team.

Police are also reviewing social media videos and said if there is enough evidence that a driver or spectator took part in the sideshow, they could face penalties.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for stabbing boyfriend on Easter, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
ATWATER, CA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy