ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Bianca Andreescu returns from six-month break to win in Stuttgart

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zVl6_0fE2txDx00

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu had 22 winners and six aces in her first match since last October while posting a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Germany’s Jule Niemeier in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Tuesday at Stuttgart, Germany.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, took a break from tennis to recover physically and mentally. The 21-year-old overcame 17 unforced errors while dispatching Niemeier.

Seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia also advanced as she defeated Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Russia’s Daria Kasatkina also moved on with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Coco Gauff.

Also winning matches Tuesday were Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, and Germans Tamara Korpatsch and Eva Lys.

TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Sorana Cirstea of Romania won 69.4 percent of her first-serve points while recording a 6-4, 6-1 first-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in Turkey.

Third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over fellow Russian Marina Melnikova; fifth-seeded Swiss Jil Teichmann outlasted Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3, while Hungary’s Anna Bondar delivered a 6-4, 7-5 upset of Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.

Also winning matches Tuesday were Arantxa Rus of Netherlands, Julia Grabher of Austria, Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain and Ana Bogdan of Romania.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy