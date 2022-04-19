ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: Pete Alonso makes incredible stretch at first base to keep Mets game tied

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MolsA_0fE2tPPN00

So much for Pete Alonso not being a great defensive first baseman!

The Polar Bear came through at perhaps the biggest juncture of Game 1 of Tuesday’s Mets-Giants doubleheader, making an incredible stretch at first to record the third out of the tenth inning and keep the go-ahead run from scoring from third.

The play wasn’t without controversy, however, as first base umpire WHO originally ruled Thairo Estrada safe at first, calling Alonso off the bag – but a replay review reversed the call. Take a look for yourself and see if you agree with the umps:

Safe to say that after the call was reversed, Alonso was the most excited of the Mets on the field:

"Pete staying on the bag there was huge...and we happen to have the best replay guy in the business there," Mets manager Buck Showalter said of the play, and of replay analyst Harrison Friedland, after the game. "I said we had nothing to lose, and when I called Harrison back and said that, he said that he might actually be on the bag."

To add to the consternation: the umpires spent the break discussing the call with San Francisco’s staff, and also had to explain that despite the fact that Brandon Nimmo took the field late in the top of the inning to replace Travis Jankowski in center field, he was indeed the automatic runner at second, part of a double switch after Dom Smith had hit for catcher James McCann to end the bottom of the ninth.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Cashman nearly traded struggling slugger to the Padres

General manager Brian Cashman did a poor job putting together the New York Yankees’ roster this off-season, committing too much optimism and faith in players who struggled considerably last season. After 13 games into the regular season, the most disappointing player has been Joey Gallo, who hosts an abysmal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Golf Digest

The Oakland Athletics’ record-low attendance on Wednesday is absolutely embarrassing and totally by design

For years, the Tampa Bay Rays have been owners of baseball’s most-viral lack of fans. Sports media has chortled repeatedly at the empty seats, while owner Stuart Sternberg has roasted his own franchise for its attendance and repeatedly threatened to move the team to Montreal, a city that didn’t like baseball all that much in the first place. The perception that “Rays Fans” are more concept than actual entity is certainly earned, but as it turns out, they’re not even bottom of the barrel in terms of turnout. Not quite.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Brandon Nimmo
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Want To Trade Former First-Round Pick

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney, per the New York Daily News. Toney’s career with the Giants got off to a rocky start after they selected him with the 20th overall pick in 2021. Injury issues, workout absences and other “red flags” immediately marred his young NFL career.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -126, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series. Cincinnati has a 0-2 record at home and a 2-11 record overall. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games decided by one run. St....
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sny#Mets Giants#Snytv#Sny Mets
Yardbarker

Pablo Lopez Has Become An Ace In Miami

Ever since the Miami Marlins surprised everybody in baseball by reaching the expanded 2020 postseason, right-hander Pablo Lopez has been at the center of many of the team’s storylines. Since then, he has been one of the Marlins’ most reliable starters and was one of the main reasons why...
MIAMI, FL
920 ESPN

New York Yankees Facing Another $250 Million Dilemma

Weeks after New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge turned down a contract extension worth north of $230 million, Pinstripe general manager Brian Cashman is facing another money problem. This time the issue isn't with spending money, it's with money already spent. Tuesday night was a great win on the field for New York but individually there are some glaring costly issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega leading off for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Ortega is entering the lineup to play left field and bat leadoff. Ian Happ is at designated hitter in place of an idle Clint Frazier. Jonathan Villar is hitting third after leading off on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees: 5 offseason decisions Brian Cashman wishes he could have back

The Yankees are off to a sluggish start which should have Brian Cashman questioning some of his offseason moves. The Yankees are still in the early days of their regular season but the team’s mediocre start is causing lots of fans to question the moves Brian Cashman did and didn’t make during the offseason. In particular, the team’s inactivity in free agency has long-time fans in the Bronx anxious about the short-term prospects for their favorite franchise.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy