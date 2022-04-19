WATCH: Pete Alonso makes incredible stretch at first base to keep Mets game tied

So much for Pete Alonso not being a great defensive first baseman!

The Polar Bear came through at perhaps the biggest juncture of Game 1 of Tuesday’s Mets-Giants doubleheader, making an incredible stretch at first to record the third out of the tenth inning and keep the go-ahead run from scoring from third.

The play wasn’t without controversy, however, as first base umpire WHO originally ruled Thairo Estrada safe at first, calling Alonso off the bag – but a replay review reversed the call. Take a look for yourself and see if you agree with the umps:

Safe to say that after the call was reversed, Alonso was the most excited of the Mets on the field:

"Pete staying on the bag there was huge...and we happen to have the best replay guy in the business there," Mets manager Buck Showalter said of the play, and of replay analyst Harrison Friedland, after the game. "I said we had nothing to lose, and when I called Harrison back and said that, he said that he might actually be on the bag."

To add to the consternation: the umpires spent the break discussing the call with San Francisco’s staff, and also had to explain that despite the fact that Brandon Nimmo took the field late in the top of the inning to replace Travis Jankowski in center field, he was indeed the automatic runner at second, part of a double switch after Dom Smith had hit for catcher James McCann to end the bottom of the ninth.

