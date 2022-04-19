ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. Governors Create Strike Force to 'Secure' Southern Border With Mexico

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of 26 Republican-led states, only two of which are on the U.S.-Mexico border, will join the effort to "secure the southern...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 150

Lenny McWoodson
3d ago

When have we had enough. When do we the people go to that border, armed, line up, and say, "No, we're full. You're not crossing." When do we stop this ridiculous invasion. OBiden doesn't intend to.

Reply(12)
79
tad
2d ago

Governor’s shouldn’t have to be enforcing immigration law but since our appointed border czar Harris chooses to ignore the problem Republican governors are stepping up. I hope everyone takes a good look at the downward spiral our country is in and votes accordingly.

Reply(5)
60
No party affiliate
3d ago

What Congress can also do to limit migration is to change the USMCA agreement by taking out Mexico from trading with the US and Canada. Trade agreement were made so Mexico would help their people's life by giving them good paying jobs. Since that hasn't worked and it has improved the flow of drugs and cartels.

Reply(21)
40
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Mexico#Border Crossings#U S Customs#Texas National Guard#Republican#American#The White House#Cbp
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
