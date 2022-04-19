Ralf Rangnick lambasts ‘embarrassing and humiliating’ Man Utd defeat and says Liverpool six years ahead

Ralf Rangnick branded Manchester United ’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield “embarrassing and humiliating” and admitted that Liverpool are six years ahead of his club now.

Jurgen Klopp ’s team had won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and have beaten United by an aggregate score of 9-0 this season – their heaviest reverse in two league meetings since Sunderland beat them 11-0 in the home and away games in 1892-93.

Afterwards, Rangnick admitted there was a gulf in quality and said United need a rebuild that could involve making up to 10 signings.

The German started with a back five, for the first time in his reign , but said United’s first-half display was unacceptable, along with the result.

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” he stated. “We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. For us it is extremely embarrassing. We just have to admit they are better than us.

“We have to be critical with ourselves. The way we played in the first 45 minutes was in no area what we wanted to see or play. The first half was not good enough. In the first half we were onlookers to what happens on the pitch. The way we conceded the first goal was definitely not part of our gameplan and the third goal was on the blacklist of what we shouldn’t do against Liverpool.

“They have better players than we have and this was really reflected by the result today. Look at the squad they have available and the players not even in the squad, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, [Takumi] Minamino, Harvey Elliott: this shows the quality and team they have built together.”

Rangnick said United need an overhaul in the summer, when Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani could all leave on free transfers.

“There will be a rebuild for sure, that was obvious in the first three or four weeks for me,” he added. “If you analyse what the team needs and not just because they need to go because the contracts are expiring, there are six, seven, eight 10 new players [needed] and before you sign them you need to be aware what kind of football does the new manager want to play and then fit into that kind of profile.”

To compound United’s problems, Rangnick believes Pogba will miss their matches against Arsenal and Chelsea with a calf problem that forced him to go off in the 10 th minute. Fellow midfielder Fred is also likely to miss both matches.