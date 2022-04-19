ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick lambasts ‘embarrassing and humiliating’ Man Utd defeat and says Liverpool six years ahead

By Richard Jolly
 3 days ago

Ralf Rangnick branded Manchester United ’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield “embarrassing and humiliating” and admitted that Liverpool are six years ahead of his club now.

Jurgen Klopp ’s team had won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and have beaten United by an aggregate score of 9-0 this season – their heaviest reverse in two league meetings since Sunderland beat them 11-0 in the home and away games in 1892-93.

Afterwards, Rangnick admitted there was a gulf in quality and said United need a rebuild that could involve making up to 10 signings.

The German started with a back five, for the first time in his reign , but said United’s first-half display was unacceptable, along with the result.

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” he stated. “We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. For us it is extremely embarrassing. We just have to admit they are better than us.

“We have to be critical with ourselves. The way we played in the first 45 minutes was in no area what we wanted to see or play. The first half was not good enough. In the first half we were onlookers to what happens on the pitch. The way we conceded the first goal was definitely not part of our gameplan and the third goal was on the blacklist of what we shouldn’t do against Liverpool.

“They have better players than we have and this was really reflected by the result today. Look at the squad they have available and the players not even in the squad, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, [Takumi] Minamino, Harvey Elliott: this shows the quality and team they have built together.”

Rangnick said United need an overhaul in the summer, when Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani could all leave on free transfers.

“There will be a rebuild for sure, that was obvious in the first three or four weeks for me,” he added. “If you analyse what the team needs and not just because they need to go because the contracts are expiring, there are six, seven, eight 10 new players [needed] and before you sign them you need to be aware what kind of football does the new manager want to play and then fit into that kind of profile.”

To compound United’s problems, Rangnick believes Pogba will miss their matches against Arsenal and Chelsea with a calf problem that forced him to go off in the 10 th minute. Fellow midfielder Fred is also likely to miss both matches.

Local rivals Liverpool and Everton living in different worlds as future of derby hangs in the balance

Roger Hunt picked himself up off the Goodison Park turf, both arms up in celebration. It was the first Merseyside derby for the best part of eight years - the first in the league for almost 12 - and the future World Cup winner scored a last-minute goal to ensure Liverpool took a point back across Stanley Park. That 2-2 draw in 1962 came in front of a crowd of 73,000. It helped promoted Liverpool settle back into the old Division 1 and begin a run of 60 consecutive top-eight finishes. The dropped point – as it then was...
Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool may end up qualifying for Europa Conference League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there were times last season when he feared having to play in the Europa Conference League.Sunday's visit of Everton for the 240th Merseyside derby is the one-year anniversary of a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle which put their Premier League top-four hopes in serious danger.They went on to win their remaining five matches and comfortably finish third as the likes of Chelsea and Leicester faded and since that draw with Newcastle they have dropped only 20 points from a possible 111.It has seen them win the League Cup, reach the FA Cup final, Champions...
Manchester United need 'open-heart surgery', Ralf Rangnick claims

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United need "open-heart surgery" if they are to kick on under successor Erik ten Hag.Placed in interim charge following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit in November, the highly-rated German coach has found it difficult to get a consistent tune out of the Red Devils' stuttering stars.This period in the Old Trafford dugout has laid bare a number of issues to Rangnick, who knows a thing or two about building success having overseen the rise of RB Leipzig and sister club Red Bull Salzburg.The 63-year-old has not held back about the chasm to the likes...
Everton cannot allow results elsewhere to influence them, Frank Lampard insists

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists they cannot allow themselves to be influenced by results around them.By the time they kick off at Anfield in the 240th Merseyside derby late on Sunday, the Toffees could be in the Premier League bottom three if Burnley succeed in getting at least a point at home to Wolves earlier in the day.However, while the Clarets remain their primary rivals in the race to avoid relegation, Lampard has not ruled out reeling in Leeds above them.Their fellow strugglers are only four points ahead, having played a match more than Everton, and the Blues boss believes...
Carlos Sainz 'angry' after Charles Leclerc becomes 'established' at the top of the Ferrari order

Carlos Sainz is "angry" about Ferrari prioritising Charles Leclerc ahead of him, according to former driver Ralf Schumacher.Leclerc has won two of the first three races of the season in Bahrain and Australia and also came second to Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.As a result of his impressive start to 2022, the Monegasque driver leads the championship by a huge 34 points from George Russell.Meanwhile, Sainz is a further four points behind Russell after two podiums and a DNF last time out in Melbourne.And Schumacher believes the Spaniard is not reacting well to Ferrari putting Leclerc's interests ahead of his...
Man City will give every 'last drop of energy' in double bid, Pep Guardiola insists

Pep Guardiola is confident his Manchester City players will give every "last drop of energy" in pursuit of Premier League and European glory.The Spaniard's assertion comes after recently admitting his squad were in "big trouble" in terms of injuries heading into the season's decisive phase.Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all suffered knocks against Atletico Madrid last week and missed the FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.De Bruyne and Gundogan have since returned but Walker is still sidelined and has now been joined in the treatment room by fellow defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake.With Joao Cancelo suspended...
Brentford vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham Hotspur will be reunited with Christian Eriksen tonight when they face Brentford in the Premier League. Eriksen left Spurs in January 2020 after spending seven seasons at the club, making over 300 appearances and winning the club's player of the year award on two occasions. The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but has since made a remarkable return to the pitch with Brentford. His form has helped guide the Bees to Premier League safety, with the Bees winning their last five matches in which Eriksen has started. His old...
'If I said no, I'm maybe lying': Wolves' Jonny reveals fears for his future during injury hell

Wolves defender Jonny has his eyes on the World Cup a year on from fearing his career was over.The Spain international suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee in April 2021, just seven appearances into his return from the first.And, after two major operations on the same injury, the 28-year-old admits he feared for his future."If I said no, I'm maybe lying. Sometimes you think the third time might come again. It's true," he told the PA news agency in his first interview in English."Sometimes the thoughts were there but I tried to put those things (out...
Jesse Marsch stresses respect for Marcelo Bielsa after 'over-training' comment

Jesse Marsch insists he has "major respect" for Marcelo Bielsa after comments the American made in a recent radio interview.Bielsa was controversially sacked by Leeds United at the end of February after a poor run of results and replaced by Marsch, who was tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League.During an interview on talkSPORT last week, Marsch said Leeds' players had been over-trained under Bielsa and that had led to a debilitating injury list which has undermined their season.Some Leeds fans claimed those comments were disrespectful of Bielsa and Marsch wanted to set the record straight at a...
