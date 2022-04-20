ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Rees-Mogg says ‘get perspective’ after Andrew Marr talks about father’s death in lockdown

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said people need to “get perspective” after broadcaster Andrew Marr spoke about his "intense anger" about his father's death at the same time lockdown-breaking parties were held in Downing Street.

On the Tuesday edition of his LBC programme Tonight, just hours after Boris Johnson apologised in the Commons for breaching lockdown rules , Mr Marr said: “I buried my father on the week that one of those parties took place and it was a party.

“He was an elder of the Church of Scotland – that church was locked and barred. We had a small gathering, most of the family weren’t there. The other parishioners he would have loved to be there weren’t allowed to be there because we followed the rules.

“And I felt intensely angry about that – and I do not regard this as fluff.”

Mr Rees-Mogg, the government’s Brexit opportunities minister , at first avoided responding to the presenter’s point, instead saying it was a “great mistake” to close churches.

He went on: “What is happening now two years on against what’s going on in Ukraine, what is going on with the cost of living crisis, one has to get a sense of perspective.

“What is going on in Ukraine is fundamental to the security of the Western world. And you are comparing this to a fine issued for something that happened two years ago.”

He added: “I think we need to look at what is fundamental to the security of our nation and the security of the Western world.”

Mr Marr, who recently joined LBC after 22 years at the BBC, pressed Mr Rees-Mogg on his use of language in response to the Partygate revelations, which he had dismissed as fluff.

He said: “I’m really sorry but thinking about what happened to my family, and I only use that because it happened to so many others up and down the country ... we find, I would say, that word fluff quite offensive.”

The minister eventually said he did not regret using the word fluff, despite the prime minister now having been fined by police.

He said: “I still think that in comparison with the war in Ukraine … a fine for something that happened two years ago is not the most pressing political matter. The Daily Mail headline said ‘don’t forget there’s a war on’ and this is something we have to remember – we need a sense of perspective”.

He added while the prime minister was sorry to bereaved families, “all deaths are sadnesses” including those not caused by Covid.

Related
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg calls for civil servants to return to the office

Civil servants must stop working from home and return to the office to ensure government buildings are at full capacity, ministers have been told. Cabinet Office minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has written to cabinet colleagues urging them to send a "clear message" to the civil service about returning. The FDA union...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘no longer worthy’ of being PM says senior Tory MP calling for resignation

Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has called for Boris Johnson to step down over his conduct during the Partygate scandal – saying the prime minister was “no longer worthy” of the office.The former minister revealed that he had sent a letter of no-confidence to the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady shortly after Mr Johnson apologised “unreservedly” in the Commons.Mr Harper, who leads the Covid Recovery Group, told MPs: “I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”The senior figure added: “We have a PM...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prince Charles brings his own ‘bed, toilet seat and pre-mixed martinis’ when staying with friends, book claims

The Prince of Wales is very particular about having his familiar luxuries travel with him, even when making visits to the country homes of his friends, a new book about the royal family has claimed.The newly-published book by Tina Brown, author of 2007 biography on the life and death of the Princess of Wales, The Diana Chronicles, claims that Prince Charles’ insistence on bringing his own furniture and decoration to overnight stays vexed the Queen.Brown writes of the future king’s “material character” in her tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor.The author spoke to more than 120 sources...
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Palace Papers: New book published revealing bombshell claims about the royal family

A new book that claims to shed a whole new light on the royal family has been released by Tina Brown, the author of the definitive 2007 biography on Diana, the Princess of Wales.The formerVanity Fair editor’s new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, continues where Brown left off in her previous book, The Diana Chronicles, just after the princess’ untimely death in a car crash in Paris.It details the next 30-odd years of the lives of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned no-confidence vote now inevitable, as Tory mood ‘turns against PM’

Boris Johnson has been warned by senior Conservatives that a no-confidence vote is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning that the mood had “turned against him”.Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said a ballot on the prime minister’s future was a matter of “when, not if”, as he urged fellow backbenchers to stop “drinking the Kool-Aid” and force a change of leadership.Tory peer Lord Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a no-confidence vote within months following a “dramatic” shift in support since the PM was fined over his law-breaking birthday bash.“The mood has turned against the prime minister,”...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth's Son Caught In $1.4 Million Scam? Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Reportedly Avoid Sarah Ferguson's Ex At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew has become a receiving end of criticisms and disparagements since he got involved in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Things even worsened when Virginia Giuffre claimed that the former husband of Sarah Ferguson s*xually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. The brother of Prince Charles,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

What did Boris Johnson tell Parliament about parties?

On 19 April, Boris Johnson was asked in Parliament: "Did you deliberately mislead the House at the dispatch box?" His one-word reply: "No." After being fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking his own Covid rules, he will be investigated by a Commons committee over whether he misled MPs when talking about parties in Downing Street.
POLITICS
