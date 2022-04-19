ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

How Trainer Magnus Lygdback Got Alexander Skarsgard in Shape for ‘The Northman’ With 1-Hour Workouts

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0533TI_0fE2tD3t00

Magnus Lygbäck doesn’t mess around. The Swedish trainer and nutritionist — credited with perfecting superhero-like physiques for star clients like Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman , Alicia Vikander on Tomb Raider and James McAvoy on Glass — has a laser-like focus in the gym with training plans that require maximum effort and minimal time. Few know that better than Alexander Skarsgård as the fellow Swede reteamed with Lygbäck for Robert Eggers’ Viking epic The Northman after first working together on the live-action Tarzan .

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Lygbäck on Monday night outside TCL Chinese Theatre, site of the Focus Features premiere, to talk about why he limits workout sessions to 1-hour, his preference for “treat meals” over cheat meals, and offering up Northman -inspired workouts on his app.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

I read that you’re always on set, watching monitors to make sure your work is translating. Do you normally do that for clients?

I always do that. It’s not normal, but it’s normal for me. I started doing that when I started with Alex back 2016 on Tarzan . That was my first big Hollywood movie and I did it back then and I still do every project. I think that’s why I’ve had a lot of success as well because it’s in the details. I have to make sure that he looks the part, make sure that he’s warmed up, pumped up, looking at the monitor, making sure that you got the right depth in the back if it’s a close-up. It’s all in the details and movement coaching as well.

What is Alex like as a client?

I’m the first one to say this and I say it all the time: He is the most hardworking, humble guy in the room. You can’t ask for better. I knew when I got the call [for The Northman ] that this was going to be great.

Everyone is talking about his traps …

That’s movement coaching. Actually, his traps are not bigger than anything else on his body; it’s just the way he positioned himself. It’s posture. I worked with James McAvoy for Glass and you could see the same thing. He had the same hunched-over, Hulky look. It’s all physical manipulation and movement.

You’re a firm believer in allowing cheat meals and only doing one hour of exercise each day. Why so?

I don’t like to call them cheat meals. I like to call them treat meals because it’s not cheating if it’s good food. Balance is life. It’s everything.

Then what about the hour of exercise?

What doesn’t happen in the first hour, doesn’t happen in the second hour, I always say. No one can really handle more than an hour in the gym. If you do, that means you’re not doing the right things. When you hear about an actor prepping for a role, you hear them talking about working out for four or five hours a day. What they really mean is all the stunt work, all the technical stuff, but actual physical training, you cannot do more than an hour a day.

You mentioned training Alexander for Tarzan as your first Hollywood project. How has Hollywood changed your business?

I’m standing here talking to you. For 21 years I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been working with the biggest pop stars in the world for a very long time — the Katy Perry’s and the Britney Spears’ — but you don’t talk about it. When you do movie projects, you actually do press and talk about it. So, it’s changed everything, obviously, and given me a platform.

Why don’t you talk about the music stars?

I don’t talk about any client unless there’s a reason.

Let’s talk about something else — your app.

I have all my superhero programs on the app, the Wonder Woman , Tomb Raider , Batman , all the projects that I’ve been involved with. I have a new, six-week Northman challenge that I put together the way Alex’s program would look. It’s a nutrition plan and a six-week challenge, for both men and women.

That’s great. Do you know what’s next?

I’m actually working with Anya right now. I’m prepping her for Furiosa . I met Anya on Glass , when I worked with James McAvoy, and then on The Northman again. She’s lovely, and she thought I was OK, too.

Last question: What’s your treat meal?

Oh, how long do you have? Pizza, burrata, steaks, dessert, tiramisu, a glass of wine. I love food. Food and wine.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Nicholson Wanted His Joker to Scare Kids — Because He Knew They’d Like the Feeling

Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Suspends Production Following Bill Murray Complaint

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. THR learned Wednesday night that the Disney-backed studio made the decision to put a pause on the shoot following a complaint filed last week and is investigating the matter. A source close to the production told THR Ansari and producing partner Youree Henley are working with Searchlight to figure out the next steps. On Thursday, THR confirmed that the complaints of inappropriate behavior involve Bill Murray. When asked about Murray, Searchlight said it doesn’t “comment on investigations.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAlma Har'el to...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Alexander Skarsgard
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

Thandiwe Newton ‘heading to rehab’ amid separation, ‘Magic Mike’ exit

Thandiwe Newton is likely heading to rehab after she dramatically exited “Magic Mike 3” for acting bizarrely on set amid the breakdown of her marriage. The “Westworld” star had been in London filming the third installment of the series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health. Her agent flew in from Los Angeles to try to smooth things over, but on Tuesday, the 49-year-old “Westworld” actress was flown back to the States to hopefully check into a facility. Multiple sources say Newton has been battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Swedish#Wonder Woman#Swede#Viking
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Of Course Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Found Each Other After the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t matter that 16 years have passed since Alias aired its last episode, the cast remains close. On Oscars night, that bond was on display when Jennifer Garner reunited with former co-star Bradley Cooper at an afterparty at the celeb-heavy hotspot, Craig’s. The pair worked together from 2001 until 2006 on the ABC spy drama — Garner as Sydney Bristow and Cooper as Will Tippin. While many fans have hoped for the dynamic duo to strike up a romantic relationship (we remember their beach outing), it’s strictly platonic for them — and it’s...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy