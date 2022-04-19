ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sean Payton says he had no intention to coach Dolphins with Brady as QB in 2022

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that the Miami Dolphins planned to bring in Tom Brady and Sean Payton before the Brian Flores racial discrimination lawsuit prompted the team to turn elsewhere.

Brady has yet to been asked about the report, but Payton made sure to clear the air before reporters could even get a question in on Tuesday.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach was at the PGA Tour’s annual "celebrity shootout" before the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana where he preemptively told reporters that he knew nothing about the Brady/Dolphins report, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett .

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphin, Tom Brady rumor,” Payton said. “My understanding is that there [was] a request was put in or that intermediaries talked. I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story.”

Payton added that if he was interested in coaching in 2022 he would have remained head coach of the Saints.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported last month that because Payton remained under contract with the Saints, the Dolphins requested permission to speak to him but were denied.

Per Florio, the Dolphins made the request after Payton resigned on Jan. 25 but before the Flores suit was filed a week later.

Florio also noted in his reporting that it was unclear to the extent that either Payton or Brady was aware of the Dolphins’ plans.

Meanwhile, Payton does not seem as if he will be totally removed from the NFL next season.

The 58-year-old said Tuesday that he is close to becoming a studio analyst on TV but did not delve into specifics as a contract has not been finalized, according to Triplett.

Payton had been linked to several high-profile media gigs since his resignation as head coach, including Amazon and FOX.

