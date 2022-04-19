ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Danny Elfman performed an incredible version of 'The Simpsons' theme song in concert

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHVEX_0fE2shSC00

While many might be flocking to Coachella this year to catch Harry Styles or Billie Eilish, composer Danny Elfman is quickly becoming the music festival’s show stealer. Of course, as a huge Elfman fan (even his Oingo Boingo days), I could be biased.

For starters, Elfman, who used to look like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMDpn_0fE2shSC00 upload.wikimedia.org

Now looks like this:

A sort of punk rock Ron Weasley in the best way. Oh, did we mention he is 68 years old?!

And then there’s his live version of the theme song from "The Simpsons." In full cinematic glory.

Danny Elfman credits the award-winning, legendary theme song as being “The easiest thing he’s ever done.” In an interview with Vulture , Elfman revealed that he came up with the tune on the ride back home from an interview with Matt Groening, the show’s creator.

Ever the avant garde-artist, Elfman told Groening, “If you want something contemporary, I’m not the guy for that. But if you want something like a crazy Hanna-Barbera that never was, then I think I’m the right guy.”

And crazy it was (and is). Elfman came up with a song that has a bit of everything: a crazy amount of musical variations, an epic saxophone solo, something called the devil’s interval … all within the span of 90 seconds.

The very next day after sending the proposed track, the song got the green light. And the rest is a 33-season history.

“I didn’t think [The Simpsons] would last more than one season, if it even lasted one season,” Elfman told Vulture. “So I did it purely for fun. That silly moment would become this major defining moment in my life. It’s amazing. It’s ironic.”

If there’s any doubt as to what a symphonic masterpiece this theme song is, just watch the video from Coachella. It has everything the original had. Only bigger and badder.

www.youtube.com

Danny Elfman - The Simpsons - Live at Coachella 2022 WW1

Danny, please save some genius and sheer coolness for the rest of us. Actually, one second thought: Just continue being your wild, unhinged, brilliant self.

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Nili Brosh set to perform with Danny Elfman at Coachella 2022 – complete with an eye-popping new Ibanez Custom Shop model

Nili Brosh has confirmed she will be appearing as part of composer Danny Elfman’s band at this year’s Coachella festival. Reportedly, the “live stage spectacle” will draw on material from across Elfman’s career, including his art-rock days in Oingo Boingo, through to iconic soundtracks like Batman and his recent solo record Big Mess.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Matt Groening
Person
Danny Elfman
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Theme Song#The Simpsons#Concert#Coachella#Upload Wikimedia Org
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mariahlynn Cozies up with Another Man After Rich Dollaz Reminisces with Erica Mena

Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

Upworthy

87K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy