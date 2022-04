We frequently hear people complain about taxes. Politicians all run on lowering taxes, which they rarely do, and on efficient government, which never seems to happen. The role of government is to provide services for the general public. Those services are determined by the elected official supposedly based on what the people want. The elected officials also manage those services or contract them out to the private sector. All of this is paid for by taxes and other revenues.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO