Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available for Game 2

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Mike D’Antoni is once again in the running for an NBA head coaching position. D’Antoni will interview for the vacant Sacramento Kings head coaching job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN commentator Mark Jackson will also speak to the Kings about the job.
One of the most anticipated series of the 2022 NBA playoffs changes venue on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics face off for Game 3 at Barclays Center with an evening start time. Boston leads Brooklyn by a 2-0 margin after back-to-back home victories. Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for the Celtics. Blake Griffin (ankle) is questionable for the Nets, with Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) ruled out.
The Phoenix Suns entered Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the New Orleans Pelicans shorthanded following the injury to Devin Booker but that did not stop them from stealing back homecourt advantage on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in a 114-111 win. Behind standout performances from Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, the duo combined for 56 points, 21 rebounds and 15 assists in the win, Phoenix was able to pick up the road win they were searching for in Game 3.
Ayton logged 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block during Friday's 114-111 win over New Orleans. Ayton recorded his third-highest rebound total of the season to help the Suns steal Game 3 on the road. With Devin Booker being ruled out with a hamstring injury, Phoenix's offense was heavily reliant on Ayton as he scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half.
McCollum recorded 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's 114-111 loss to Phoenix. McCollum eclipsed 30 points for the first time in three weeks thanks to an improved shooting performance compared to Games 1 and 2. The veteran guard shot just 37.2 percent from the field in the first two games but found his rhythm in Game 3.
Despite the absence of leading scorer and All-Star Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns secured a 114-111 road win over the New Orleans on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round matchup. Suns guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was simply phenomenal down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to fend off the pesky Pelicans, while dishing out a game-high 14 assists.
The Miami Heat blew a 16-point lead in Game 3 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, and lost 111-110 after Trae Young hit a game-winning floater in the closing seconds. Unfortunately for the Heat, their problems don't end there. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry left...
Paul put up 28 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds and one steal in Friday's 114-111 win over New Orleans. Paul dished 14 assists for the second straight game and scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth to give Phoenix a crucial road win. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 25.0 points, 12.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest through the first three games of the series.
Ingram finished with 34 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in a 114-111 loss to Phoenix on Friday. Ingram has posted back-to-back games of 34-plus points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field. The Duke product is also shooting 7-of-11 from deep through three playoff games. New Orleans will need him to stay hot if they want to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.
Kaprizov logged a goal and three assists to top 100 points in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Kaprizov filled up the stat sheet again on Friday, recording four points to reach 101 in just his second NHL season. The 24-year-old winger has scored seven points in his last two games, bringing his season totals to 27 goals and 56 assists.
Graham contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in the 114-111 loss to Phoenix on Friday. Graham reached double figures for just the second time in his last 11 games. The fourth-year guard's performances in Games 1 and 2 were largely uneventful as he recorded a combined two points, three assists and one rebound in limited action. He'll look to make the most of his minutes in Game 4.
Fiala picked up five assists to reach 50 on the season in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Fiala assisted on all but one Wild goal, with three coming on the power play. Fiala's game has reached another level this season, as he now has 50 assists to go along with 32 goals. He'll continue to be a consistent scoring threat playing on Minnesota's second line and first power-play unit.
Fleury stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken. Fleury let up pair of goals in the first period but settled in afterward en route to the victory. The 37-year-old netminder has won seven of his eight starts with Minnesota while posting a .918 save percentage. Fleury should continue to split starts with Cam Talbot down the stretch.
Boldy recorded an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken. The 21-year-old rookie has been phenomenal for the playoff-bound Wild. Boldy is rocking a 10-game point streak and he didn't let an upper-body injury from early April sap his momentum. Drafted 12th overall in 2019, Boldy should already be on the radar for fantasy keeper-dynasty pools, and possibly even a mid-round consideration for redraft leagues next year.
Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Hartman finished a give-and-go from Kirill Kaprizov to give the Wild a 4-2 lead in the second period. The 27-year-old has three points in his last two contests as he continues to produce in a breakout season. Hartman is now up to 62 points, with 33 goals and 29 assists.
Melancon (0-2) took the loss during a 6-5 defeat against the Mets on Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning. After Arizona tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, Melancon was brought in to keep the game tied and got the first two Mets out before surrendering two hits that put him in line for the loss. The 37-year-old has pitched better than his 0-2 record indicates as he's permitted just one earned run in six innings, though his two strikeouts are uninspiring and don' stand to rise considerably given Melancon's history.
Kolyachonok has gone 13 games without a point since scoring his first NHL goal. Kolyachonok's been limited to a third-pairing role, so it's not surprising to see him struggle to get on the scoresheet. The 20-year-old defenseman has three points, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests in his rookie season.
Eriksson Ek scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Eriksson Ek snapped a seven-game scoring drought with a big game on Friday, with a pair of his points coming on the power play. Despite his recent slump, the 25-year-old center has a career-high 44 points with 23 goals and 21 assists.
