Man charged with killing Johnson County teen

Court records show a man has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County. Robert Lewis Jones, 19, of Kansas City, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 10 shooting in Mission, Kansas.

Police have not released the name of the 16-year-old. A girl, 13, was also shot and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Mission Police Chief Dan Madden says the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.