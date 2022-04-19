ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Man charged with killing Johnson County teen

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

Court records show a man has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County. Robert Lewis Jones, 19, of Kansas City, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 10 shooting in Mission, Kansas.

Police have not released the name of the 16-year-old. A girl, 13, was also shot and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Mission Police Chief Dan Madden says the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Related
Hutch Post

Man died in struggle over a gun outside KC gas station

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged with multiple felony counts in connection with the fatal shooting on April 15, 2022 at a gas station on East Gregory Blvd. in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Justin J. Owens-Harrell, 31, faces Involuntary Manslaughter,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

71-year-old KC-area woman killed in case of mistaken identity

KANSAS CITY —A jury found a man guilty in the fatal shooting of a woman in her vehicle near Downtown Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. On Friday, the jury convicted 28-year-old Dakkota Siders, Independence, of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
KHBS

Rogers police find 17-year-old girl dead in car

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police found a 17-year-old girl dead in a car Wednesday night, according to Keith Foster, a police department spokesperson. Police got a call at about 10:20 p.m. about shots being fired on East Asher Court. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl dead in...
ROGERS, AR
KSN News

Victims identified in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
WICHITA, KS
