The Indianapolis Colts may be bullish on their wide receiver room, but adding some stability could be necessary in order to maximize Matt Ryan’s time with the team. One option the Colts still have in their back pocket would be a reunion with veteran T.Y. Hilton, who remains on the free-agent market with less than a week to go until the start of the 2022 NFL draft.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 48 MINUTES AGO