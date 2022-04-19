Bucks' George Hill: Won't play in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Mike D’Antoni is once again in the running for an NBA head coaching position. D’Antoni will interview for the vacant Sacramento Kings head coaching job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN commentator Mark Jackson will also speak to the Kings about the job.
CHICAGO -- With the recent news that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will likely miss the remainder of the series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL, the main storyline heading into Game 3 on Friday night was who would step up for the Bucks in Middleton's absence. We've certainly seen Giannis Antetokounmpo win games on his own by putting up absurd numbers, but asking him to do it all can't be Plan A.
McCollum recorded 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's 114-111 loss to Phoenix. McCollum eclipsed 30 points for the first time in three weeks thanks to an improved shooting performance compared to Games 1 and 2. The veteran guard shot just 37.2 percent from the field in the first two games but found his rhythm in Game 3.
The Phoenix Suns entered Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the New Orleans Pelicans shorthanded following the injury to Devin Booker but that did not stop them from stealing back homecourt advantage on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in a 114-111 win. Behind standout performances from Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, the duo combined for 56 points, 21 rebounds and 15 assists in the win, Phoenix was able to pick up the road win they were searching for in Game 3.
Despite the absence of leading scorer and All-Star Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns secured a 114-111 road win over the New Orleans on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round matchup. Suns guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was simply phenomenal down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to fend off the pesky Pelicans, while dishing out a game-high 14 assists.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Chris Paul came through in a big way when the New Orleans Pelicans needed him most. Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Suns overcame Devin Booker's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.
McGee contributed 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in a 114-111 win over New Orleans on Friday. McGee eclipsed double figures for the second straight game including three of his last four. The veteran big man has been extremely efficient as he has missed just one shot through the first three games of the series.
The Miami Heat blew a 16-point lead in Game 3 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, and lost 111-110 after Trae Young hit a game-winning floater in the closing seconds. Unfortunately for the Heat, their problems don't end there. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry left...
Graham contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in the 114-111 loss to Phoenix on Friday. Graham reached double figures for just the second time in his last 11 games. The fourth-year guard's performances in Games 1 and 2 were largely uneventful as he recorded a combined two points, three assists and one rebound in limited action. He'll look to make the most of his minutes in Game 4.
Paul put up 28 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds and one steal in Friday's 114-111 win over New Orleans. Paul dished 14 assists for the second straight game and scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth to give Phoenix a crucial road win. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 25.0 points, 12.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest through the first three games of the series.
Fleury stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken. Fleury let up pair of goals in the first period but settled in afterward en route to the victory. The 37-year-old netminder has won seven of his eight starts with Minnesota while posting a .918 save percentage. Fleury should continue to split starts with Cam Talbot down the stretch.
Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope you're well. Good morning to everyone but especially to... JIMMY BUTLER AND THE MIAMI HEAT... Last night, Jimmy Butler did something no Heat player has ever done in a playoff game. In fact, it's something only one other player in NBA history -- Jamal Murray -- has done in a playoff game:
Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The Panthers out-shot the Isles 42-26 on the night, but Bobrovsky still had to make some big stops to keep Ilya Sorokin from stealing a win in the other crease. Bob has reeled off 11 straight victories, with his last loss coming way back on Feb. 26, and over that unbeaten stretch he's posted a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage.
