The current McMinnville attorney previously worked under Barbara Jacobson in Wilsonville's legal department The Wilsonville government is on the verge of hiring a city attorney to replace Barbara Jacobson. The city conducted a search and interview process over the past few months, ultimately leading to its tentative decision to hire Amanda Guile-Hinman to the role. Jacobson, who has worked for the city for a decade, is slated to retire at the end of the month. The hiring is pending contract negotiations between the two sides, which Mayor Julie Fitzgerald said would likely be completed within the week. Guile-Hinman...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO