ALLEN PARK -- DeShon Elliott said last year’s “slobberknocker” of a Lions-Ravens game influenced the safety to sign in Detroit. The Lions lost that game 19-17 on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal at the buzzer. Detroit’s defense had the game’s only takeaway and got to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson four times. Elliott said “slobberknocker” 10 words into his first press conference with his new team. The hard-hitting safety also pointed to Dan Campbell’s oft-quoted “biting kneecaps” speech, saying, “that kinda matches with the way (and) how I play.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO